3 Found Dead in Westchester County Overdose Identified

Authorities have identified the three people who died of apparent drug overdoses in a Westchester County apartment building over the weekend. A fourth person, the one who called 911, remains in critical condition.

New Rochelle police said the three men who died all lived in the city. They were 43-year-old Carl Encarnacion, 49-year-old Danny Howard and 28-year-old Sean Thomas Windley, officials announced Monday.

The fourth victim is from Mt. Vernon. His name has not been released. Police said he was the one to call 911, alerting dispatchers to the deadly situation. He was disoriented and didn't know his location, but investigators were able to ping his cellphone and discovered him and the other three in a Fountain Place storage room around 3 p.m. Saturday.

The men who died were pronounced at the scene. The survivor was last said to be hospitalized in critical condition.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The community held a vigil and released balloons in memory of the dead Sunday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.