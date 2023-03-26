3 Men Found Dead, Fourth Critical After Drug Overdose in New Rochelle

Three men were found dead in New Rochelle on Saturday afternoon from apparent overdoses after a fourth man in the group managed to call 911.

Police said the caller alerted dispatchers to the deadly situation around 2:45 p.m. He reportedly told officials "he was possibly overdosing and that he was with three others who were also overdosing and now unresponsive."

The man did know where he was, police said, but dispatchers were able to ping his phone to Fountain Place and send officers to check it out.

Arriving police found all four men in a storage room in the back of the building, three of which were unresponsive and ultimately pronounced dead by medical personnel. The caller was transported to a nearby hospital and was listed in critical condition.

Police were withholding the names of the men who died as they continued to notify family.