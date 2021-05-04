3 Found Dead After New Jersey House Fire: Officials

Three people were found dead after a house fire in Wayne, New Jersey, prosecutors confirmed to News 4 Tuesday.
Few details on the Jackson Avenue fire, which broke out late Monday afternoon, were immediately available.
Two sources with knowledge of the investigation said the victims included a man in his 60s, his daughter and a man the sources describe as the daughter's boyfriend.
They say the two men were found in an upstairs room, while the woman was found in a basement.
No other information on the victims or a possible cause of the fire was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
