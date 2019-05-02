A driver has been charged after a 3-year-old child was struck and killed by a van while crossing the street with his mother. NBC 4 New York's Roseanne Colletti reports.

A 3-year-old boy on a scooter was fatally struck by a van while crossing a Brooklyn street Thursday afternoon, police say.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue in Bath Beach, the NYPD says.

When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered 3-year-old Emur Shavkator unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head and torso, according to police.

The boy was transported to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD says that a preliminary investigation revealed that a 61-year-old man, identified as Johnny Gonzalez, was driving a van travelling southbound on Bay 25th Street attempting to make a right turn onto Benson Avenue allegedly struck the child in a marked crosswalk.

The boy apparently ran ahead of his mother who was pushing a baby in a stroller, police say.

Police say Gonzalez stayed on scene and was taken into custody. He has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care.

Attorney information for Gonzalez was not immediately available.

Rosa Hernandez, who was at a nearby laundromat, witnessed the chaos of the aftermath. She said the little boy's mother was hysterical, trying to pull him from underneath the van while screaming "He's my son! He's my son!" as officers took her from the scene.