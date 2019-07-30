A multiple-vehicle crash involved a firetruck and an ambulance Tuesday morning. Chopper 4 was over the pile-up.

What to Know At least a half-dozen vehicles, including emergency response vehicles, were involved in a twisted wreck on Interstate 280 in West Orange

There was no immediate word on injuries or a potential cause of the accident; the highway appeared totally shut down in the area

Emergency crews responded en masse to Interstate 280, near exit 9, after getting a call about the accident around 10 a.m. Tuesday

At least a half-dozen vehicles, including a police SUV, an ambulance and a fire engine, appear to have been involved in a huge wreck in New Jersey, based on footage of the scene from Chopper 4.

Emergency crews responded en masse to Interstate 280, near exit 9, in West Orange after a call about the accident came in shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Video from the scene showed multiple mangled vehicles. A dump truck appeared on top of a silver SUV, crushing the back of that car. The front of the truck smashed into an ambulance, which then smashed into the back of a fire truck.

A police SUV was seen half-demolished, while a yellow food truck sat unmoving in the middle of the highway. Nearby, a silver van with a ladder atop it sat spun around the wrong way in the middle of the highway, its center caved inward.

The accident scene appeared to stretch, with more damaged vehicles visible as Chopper 4 panned further down the road.

The New Jersey State Police trooper whose vehicle was involved in the wreck was alert and conscious at the scene, authorities said, but had no other information on possible injuries or a cause of the wreck. The highway appeared totally shut down in both directions in the area.