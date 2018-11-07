What to Know Officers inspecting imported merchandise discovered $2.7 million worth of counterfeit wall chargers that could have injured their users

The 150,000 chargers were discovered inside 1,500 cartons at the Port of New York/Newark on Sept. 28

The chargers “could cause grave damage to holiday shoppers, their families and their homes,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said

Officers inspecting imported merchandise at the Port of New York/Newark discovered $2.7 million worth of counterfeit wall chargers that could have caused “grave damage” to anyone who used them.

Customs and Border Protection Officers were inspecting shipments at the port on Sept. 28 when they discovered 1,500 cartons filled with 150,000 wall chargers that had counterfeit UL markings on them, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a release.

UL is “a global leader in testing, inspection, certification, auditing and validation,” and its markings are the “single most accepted Certification Mark[s] in the United States,” according to the company’s website.

The chargers “could cause grave damage to holiday shoppers, their families and their homes,” and had a retail value of more than $2.7 million, the agency said.

“Preventing these counterfeit items from entering the United States is crucial to protecting consumers as well as our economy,” Troy Miller, the director of Field Operations New York, said in a statement.

“Once again our CBP officers at the Port of New York/New Jersey have demonstrated their exceptional skill and superior commodity expertise," he added.