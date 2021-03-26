25,000 NYC Kids Have Opted in to In-Person Learning This Week, De Blasio Says

Families of some 25,000 New York City school children have opted in to in-person learning since the city reopened that option this week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday.

The mayor, in a WNYC interview, said it was too early to tell how the sign-up period would end, but that it was a good sign to have so many choosing to come back to school already.

The opt-in window opened Wednesday for preschoolers, elementary schools and special education students. It remains open through April 7 for students to choose a later April return.

A CDC change in the recommended distance between students -- 3 feet instead of 6 feet -- allowed for the expansion.