25-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead on East Village Sidewalk

A 25-year-old woman was found shot in the head, possibly by a stranger in black who was wearing a mask, in Manhattan's East Village early Thursday, police say.

She was pronounced dead at the scene following the reports of gunfire near East 14th Street and Union Place around 5 a.m. It happened near NYU, but there's no indication at this point that the victim had a connection to the university.

Cops say the killer fled the scene, which was teeming with law enforcement by the time the sun came up, Citizen app video shows.

No other details on the circumstances or the victim were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.