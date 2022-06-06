21-Year-Old Shot in Head in NYC: NYPD

An investigation continues in Queens where police say a 21-year-old male was shot and killed in front of a recording studio.

The incident occurred in front of 1080 Wyckoff Avenue in Ridgewood at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police say.

The victim, who has yet to be publicly identified, was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on arrival at the scene.

Additional information was not available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Last month, a 22-year-old man man was robbed of his cell phone by two individuals outside the same address in Queens. He sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention on scene. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).