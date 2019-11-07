Your First Look at the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

What to Know This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be cut down on Thursday from the village of Florida in Orange County, New York

The Norway Spruce stands at 77-foot tall and it is 46-foot in diameter. It will be erected on Saturday, Nov. 9

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was put up in 1931 by workers building the complex during the Great Depression

A 14-ton tree is going to make Rockefeller Center its home this holiday season and you can bet that thousands of of Christmas lovers will flock to New York City to see it.

The 88th tree to grace the Plaza for the annual weeks-long display will be cut down Thursday at the home of Carol Schultz in Florida in New York's Orange County.

The Norway Spruce stands at 77-foot tall and it is 46-foot in diameter. It will be hoisted by a crane onto a 115-foot long trailer and transported into Manhattan, where it will be erected on Saturday, Nov. 9.

After being adorned with more than 50,000 multi-colored lights and crowned with the iconic Swarovski star, the tree will be illuminated for the first time during a live television broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Revealed! This Is Your 2019 Rock Center Christmas Tree

Introducing your 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. (Published Monday, Oct. 21, 2019)

It'll be on display until Friday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Last year's tree was a 72-foot, 12-ton Norway spruce from Shirley Figueroa and Lissette Gutierrez in Wallkill.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was put up in 1931 by workers building the complex during the Great Depression. The first official tree lighting there was in 1933.