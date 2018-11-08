Here's your first look at the 2018 Rock Center tree, a Norway spruce from Wallkill, New York. (Courtesy: Tishman Speyer) (Published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018)

What to Know This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree hails from Wallkill, New York, which is in Orange County

The tree will be cut down on Thursday before making the roughly 75-mile journey to Manhattan

It will be decorated with some 50,000 LED lights and a new Swarovski crystal star designed by Daniel Libeskind; it will be lit on Nov. 28

The 72-foot tall, 12-ton Norway Spruce that will be the 2018 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is set to be cut down Thursday in upstate New York.

The tree, which is 45-feet in diameter, will be chopped down around 9 a.m. in Wallkill and then make the roughly 75-mile journey to midtown Manhattan, where it will arrive on Saturday.

It will be decorated with some 50,000 LED lights and a new Swarovski crystal star designed by Daniel Libeskind and will be lit on Nov. 28. It will remain on display until Jan. 7.

Last year's tree, also a Norway Spruce, came from State College, Pennsylvania.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was put up in 1931 by workers building the complex during the Great Depression. The first official tree lighting there was in 1933.