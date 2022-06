A 20-year-old woman died after apparently falling to the subway tracks at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan late Tuesday, police say.

It's not yet clear what happened, but police say the woman toppled to the tracks on the southbound 7 train platform just before a train pulled in around 10:40 p.m.

She was hit, and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman's identity has not been released.

No criminality is suspected.