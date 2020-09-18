Queens

20-Year-Old NYC Woman Indicted in Deadly Fight Over Baby's Child Care: DA

"An argument over the care of their child escalated into deadly violence. Now the baby’s father is dead and her mother is facing prison time – leaving this 1-year-old without either parent to raise her," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said

handcuffs
Getty Images

A 20-year-old Queens woman has been indicted on murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the neck this summer amid an argument over their 1-year-old daughter, prosecutors said Friday. He later died.

Kattie Mino, of College Point, and her ex, Jonathan Estevez, were fighting over child care the morning of June 24 when she allegedly took a knife and plunged it into his neck. It wasn't clear where the baby was at the time.

In addition to murder, Mino is accused of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Local

Coronavirus and Colleges 8 mins ago

New York to Step Up College Area Bar Enforcement To Curtail COVID Spread

Princeton University 55 mins ago

Princeton Faces Federal Investigation After Acknowledging Racism

"An argument over the care of their child escalated into deadly violence. Now the baby’s father is dead and her mother is facing prison time – leaving this 1-year-old without either parent to raise her," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Violence is never the solution to settling a dispute."

Attorney information for Mino wasn't immediately available. She is due back in court early next year.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensmurderQueens District Attorneymanslaughter
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us