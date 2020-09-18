20-Year-Old NYC Woman Indicted in Deadly Fight Over Baby's Child Care: DA

A 20-year-old Queens woman has been indicted on murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing her ex-boyfriend in the neck this summer amid an argument over their 1-year-old daughter, prosecutors said Friday. He later died.

Kattie Mino, of College Point, and her ex, Jonathan Estevez, were fighting over child care the morning of June 24 when she allegedly took a knife and plunged it into his neck. It wasn't clear where the baby was at the time.

In addition to murder, Mino is accused of manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. She faces up to life in prison if convicted.

"An argument over the care of their child escalated into deadly violence. Now the baby’s father is dead and her mother is facing prison time – leaving this 1-year-old without either parent to raise her," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Violence is never the solution to settling a dispute."

Attorney information for Mino wasn't immediately available. She is due back in court early next year.