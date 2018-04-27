20-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Montclair, NJ Home: Authorities - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

20-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Montclair, NJ Home: Authorities

Published 2 hours ago

    20-Year-Old Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Montclair, NJ Home: Authorities
    A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death outside a home in Montclair, New Jersey, on Friday, authorities said.

    Akirah Townes, a 20-year-old who lived in Orange, was stabbed outside a home on Hartley Street around 6 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

    Townes was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later., according to the release.

    No arrests have been made, and the Montclair Police Department and prosecutor’s office’s investigation is ongoing.

