Suffolk County

2-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mother Seriously Hurt in Suffolk County Crash

Suffolk County police car
NBC New York

A 2-year-old girl who was on a walk with her mother in Suffolk County has died after a vehicle struck them on Monday.

Suffolk County police say 21-year-old Vilma Graciela Maurad-Centeno was pushing her daughter, Nataly Brito Maurad, in a stroller across Medford Avenue in Patchogue around 6:20 p.m. when they were both hit by a Ford pickup truck.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Both victims were transported to Long Island Community Hospital where the young girl later died, police said. The mother suffered serious injuries and was transferred to Stony Brook Hospital where he's being treated.

The driver, identified by police as 62-year-old James Maupin Jr. of Holtsville, wasn't injured. It's unclear whether the vehicle had right of way or whether any charges have been filed against Maupin.

Local

sports 1 hour ago

Zach Wilson Out 2-4 Weeks With Knee Injury; Jets Trade for Flacco

Eric Garner 5 hours ago

Rare Judicial Inquiry Into Eric Garner's Death Begins After Petition Launched

Maupin's truck has been impounded for a safety check, according to investigators. No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyLong Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us