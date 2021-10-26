2-Year-Old Girl Killed, Mother Seriously Hurt in Suffolk County Crash

A 2-year-old girl who was on a walk with her mother in Suffolk County has died after a vehicle struck them on Monday.

Suffolk County police say 21-year-old Vilma Graciela Maurad-Centeno was pushing her daughter, Nataly Brito Maurad, in a stroller across Medford Avenue in Patchogue around 6:20 p.m. when they were both hit by a Ford pickup truck.

Both victims were transported to Long Island Community Hospital where the young girl later died, police said. The mother suffered serious injuries and was transferred to Stony Brook Hospital where he's being treated.

The driver, identified by police as 62-year-old James Maupin Jr. of Holtsville, wasn't injured. It's unclear whether the vehicle had right of way or whether any charges have been filed against Maupin.

Maupin's truck has been impounded for a safety check, according to investigators. No other information was immediately available.