Floyd Bennet Field

2 Teens, 11-Year-Old Killed in Head-On Crash at Former Brooklyn Airfield

Two teens and an 11-year-old boy were killed in a head-on collision Saturday night in Brooklyn, police said

Three young people were killed in a head-on collision late Saturday inside Floyd Bennet Field, a former airfield in Brooklyn, police officials said.

The NYPD says a Toyota Camry and Kia Forte crashed on one of the former runways inside the park around 8:30 p.m.

Three of the four occupants inside the Forte were pronounced dead at nearby hospitals. The fourth, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to NYU Langone Hospital in critical condition.

Police on Sunday identified the three occupants killed in the crash as Emil Badalov, 16, Margarita Sidgiyayeva, 18, and Daniel Sidgiyayeva, 11.

Three occupants inside the Camry at the time of the crash, between the ages of 16 and 18, suffered minor injuries, police said.

There were no arrests or reports of charges immediately following the deadly crash, police confirmed.

The NYPD's Highway Unit Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate the incident.

