2 Pinned in Roof Collapse at Brooklyn Construction Site: Police

Two people were pinned under a roof collapse at a construction site in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police officials say.

The collapse occurred at a 5-story residential building a few minutes after 1 p.m. The building is addressed in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Lincoln Road.

Police could not immediately confirm if there were any occupants in other areas of the building.

FDNY members continue operating on scene of a structural collapse at a construction site at 439 Lincoln Road in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/L3Ffgv2FR5 — FDNY (@FDNY) July 30, 2021

Officials say two people were pinned in the collapse but their conditions were not known almost an hour later.

This story is developing.