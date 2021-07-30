Prospect Lefferts Gardens

2 Pinned in Roof Collapse at Brooklyn Construction Site: Police

Firefighters were seen on top of a Brooklyn building after a partial roof collapse.
Two people were pinned under a roof collapse at a construction site in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police officials say.

The collapse occurred at a 5-story residential building a few minutes after 1 p.m. The building is addressed in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Lincoln Road.

Police could not immediately confirm if there were any occupants in other areas of the building.

Officials say two people were pinned in the collapse but their conditions were not known almost an hour later.

This story is developing.

