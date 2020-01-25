2 People Dead, 3 Others Injured in NJ Car Crash: Police

What to Know A black Infinity G35 hit a street cleaning pole and a tree in Newark just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Newark police said

Two female passengers died and three other people were injured in a car crash in Newark early Saturday morning, police said.

The black Infinity G35 hit a street cleaning pole and a tree near 15th Avenue and Hunterdon Street just after 3:30 a.m., Newark police said.

Two female passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Two male passengers and a third female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital, where the male passengers were listed in critical condition and the female passenger was listed in stable condition, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the crash happened or who was driving the car. Police didn’t immediately release the names or ages of the two female victims.

An investigation is ongoing.