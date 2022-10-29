MTA

2 Men Injured in Late-Night Times Square Station Knife Brawl

Police said a person of interest, one of the men injured in the fight, was in custody

A man accused of starting a knife fight and critically wounding another man at the Times Square subway station is in custody, according to police.

The busy station turned into a crime scene early Saturday morning when police said a 22-year-old gathered with a group of people became violent.

Somewhere along the passageway between 7th and 8th avenues, the alleged aggressor pulled out a knife and stabbed a 23-year-old in the group in the abdomen and leg.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m.

Both men were taken to Bellevue Hospital to be treated for their injuries; the suspected knife-wielder received a slash wound in the melee.

Police said they recovered a knife at the station believed to be used in the fight.

MTAsubway violence
