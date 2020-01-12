Crime and Courts
Two Killed in Separate NYC Stabbing, Shooting Incidents

Investigations into their deaths are underway; no arrests have been made

What to Know

  • A 42-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds to his chest around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on West 15th Street in Brooklyn
  • A 36-year-old man was found on Webster Avenue in the Bronx with a gunshot wound to his head around 10:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Both men were taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead

The New York Police Department is investigating the killings of two men in separate incidents over the weekend.

Authorities say a 36-year-old man was found on Webster Avenue in the Bronx with a gunshot wound to his head around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

A 42-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds to his chest around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on West 15th Street in Brooklyn.

Both men were taken to area hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

No identifications have been released for either victim.

Investigations into their deaths are underway. No arrests have been made.

