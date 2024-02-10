Orange County

2 killed in NY high-speed police crash after driver flees traffic stop

The New York State Police confirmed two people died late Friday night in a crash on State Route 6

By NBC New York Staff

Two people died as the result of a reported high-speed police chase in New York after a fleeing driver crashed into two other cars, police said.

The deadly 3-car crash started around 10 p.m. Friday when police said a driver failed to pull over for a traffic stop and led officers on a chase, at points reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The driver was heading north on State Route 6 in Woodbury when the speeding car struck two other vehicles, one of which was carrying children, police said. Police said multiple people had to be rushed to nearby hospitals; two did not survive.

Police were still searching Saturday for the driver who fled the scene on foot.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Route 6 had fully reopened by late Saturday morning.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Orange Countycrash
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us