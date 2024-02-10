2 killed in NY high-speed police crash after driver flees traffic stop

Two people died as the result of a reported high-speed police chase in New York after a fleeing driver crashed into two other cars, police said.

The deadly 3-car crash started around 10 p.m. Friday when police said a driver failed to pull over for a traffic stop and led officers on a chase, at points reaching speeds of 100 mph.

The driver was heading north on State Route 6 in Woodbury when the speeding car struck two other vehicles, one of which was carrying children, police said. Police said multiple people had to be rushed to nearby hospitals; two did not survive.

Police were still searching Saturday for the driver who fled the scene on foot.

Route 6 had fully reopened by late Saturday morning.