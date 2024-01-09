2 high school juniors die in multi-vehicle Ulster County crash

Two teenagers, both juniors at an Ulster County high school, died in a multi-vehicle crash involving their Hyundai, a tractor-trailer and a Honda, New York State Police said Tuesday.

State Police allege 54-year-old Ramon LunaLuna, of the Bronx, was driving a tractor-trailer east on State Route 28 in Shandaken around 9 a.m. Monday, when he hit a Honda he saw stopped on the road, waiting to turn north on Route 212. LunaLuna allegedly then crossed over the double yellow line into the westbound lanes and hit the Hyundai.

The tractor-trailer rolled over after that impact and was then hit by an Audi traveling west.

All three occupants of the Hyundai were juniors at Kingston High School. Dillon Gokey, 16, of Kingston, and 17-year-old Jack Noble, of Port Ewen, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third classmate was flown to Westchester Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while LunaLuna was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators say the Audi driver wasn't hurt.

This investigation is ongoing.