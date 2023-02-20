2 Firefighters Still in Hospital Days After Wind-Swept Staten Island Fire Injures 22

One of the three firefighters seriously injured in Friday afternoon's "close call" fire in Staten Island was released from the hospital over the weekend, the FDNY confirmed.

In total, 22 firefighters from the department were injured after a fire erupted in the back of a duplex in Arden Heights, triggering a fourth alarm and collapse, officials said Friday.

The two other FDNY members hospitalized for serious injuries were still at Staten Island University Hospital, a department spokesperson said Sunday.

The FDNY says a call about the fire on Shotwell Avenue came in around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Flames extended next door and a collapse was reported in the back of the structure as more backup was called.

"As the firefighters were inside searching for occupants, the windows failed and the wind blew the fire intensely into the building, right at the firefighters," Chief of Department John Hodgens said at a news conference at Staten Island University Hospital.

Two of them became trapped, and one escaped by jumping from the balcony. Another one issued a mayday on the 2nd floor where he was rescued. A third seriously injured firefighter, a nozzleman, became disoriented when he got hit in the head with something, which knocked his gas mask and caused him to inhale smoke, Hodgens said.

All of the injured members are expected to survive. Doctors said they were alert and "cracking jokes."

Images from behind the house show the residence completely gutted, a total loss for the family residing inside.

FDNY members are continuing to operate at a 4-alarm fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue on Staten Island. There are currently three Firefighters with serious injuries and 17 Firefighters with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire has been placed under control. pic.twitter.com/lrRRHJxUuV — FDNY (@FDNY) February 17, 2023

One man inside the house at the time was able to safely evacuate without injuries; no one else was home.

It's unclear what sparked the fire that grew to four alarms, but FDNY officials say they believe the flame started in the rear setbacks between two of the homes.

The investigation into the fire's cause is ongoing.