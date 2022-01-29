stabbings

2 Fatal Bar Stabbings in NYC Overnight

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

The NYPD is investigating two fatal bar stabbings early Saturday morning, one in midtown Manhattan and one in Brooklyn.

The first took place in Brooklyn, outside a bar at 74th Street and Third Avenue. There was a dispute of unknown origin; a 21-year-old was slashed in the head and a 22-year-old was stabbed. The stabbing victim later died.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The second incident happened in Manhattan, inside at bar at 46th Street and 11th Avenue. Police say there was a dispute of some kind in the bar, and a 22-year-old male was stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue.

There were no arrests in either case as of 6 a.m. Saturday.

News

Storm Team 4 Jan 25

‘Avoid Travel': Nor'easter Slams Tri-State, Some Areas Already Top a Foot of Snow

Storm Team 4 Jun 3, 2021

Live Radar: Track Latest Timing and Impacts for Potential Blizzard

Though most categories of major crime are up substantially throughout New York City this year, murders were actually down 26% year-to-date through Jan. 23, according to the most recent NYPD data.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

stabbingsBrooklynManhattan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us