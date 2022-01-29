2 Fatal Bar Stabbings in NYC Overnight

The NYPD is investigating two fatal bar stabbings early Saturday morning, one in midtown Manhattan and one in Brooklyn.

The first took place in Brooklyn, outside a bar at 74th Street and Third Avenue. There was a dispute of unknown origin; a 21-year-old was slashed in the head and a 22-year-old was stabbed. The stabbing victim later died.

The second incident happened in Manhattan, inside at bar at 46th Street and 11th Avenue. Police say there was a dispute of some kind in the bar, and a 22-year-old male was stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Bellevue.

There were no arrests in either case as of 6 a.m. Saturday.

Though most categories of major crime are up substantially throughout New York City this year, murders were actually down 26% year-to-date through Jan. 23, according to the most recent NYPD data.