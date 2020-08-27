2 Dead in GWB Crash; Westbound Lower Level Closed

Two people have died following a crash on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge Thursday morning.

According to a spokeswoman for the Port Authority, the incident, which took place around 9:42 a.m. on the lower level of the GWB going westbound in New Jersey, involved two vehicles; a Honda CRV and Chevrolet Corvette.

The crash resulted in the CRV ending up overturned with two people in the vehicle, the Port Authority said. The driver of the Honda CRV died after being taken to a hospital. The passenger was thrown from the passenger seat to the driver side and was dead upon arrival.

The driver of the Corvette was also taken to the hospital for further evaluation, according to Port Authority.

All lower-level lanes into New Jersey are closed and traffic is being diverted to the upper level of the bridge. In addition, two left lanes are closed on the lower level to New York for emergency equipment, according to Port Authority.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.