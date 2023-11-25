2 dead after fire tears through Harlem brownstone

Two men died and two other people were hurt after a fire broke out in a brownstone in Harlem, the FDNY said Saturday morning.

Video of the deadly blaze showed flames shooting from the window of a second-floor apartment in the four-story building on West 132nd Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr. and Malcolm X boulevards.

Officials with the FDNY said the fire sparked around 11:45 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses who caught the fiery chaos said people were jumping out of windows in the brownstone to escape from the flames.

"I smelt the smoke for like 20 minutes," one witness said. "We were like, 'Where's the smoke coming from,' because it was so strong."

Four people were pulled from the fire. One of those victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to Harlem Hospital where another was believed to have died.

What sparked the fire remains under investigation.