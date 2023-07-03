2 dead, 4 hurt in Washington Heights crash involving alleged stolen vehicle

What to Know Two people are dead and four others were injured in an early Monday morning crash in Washington Heights that flipped one of the vehicles involved onto its side, police say.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on West 179th Street and Audubon Avenue.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the matter tell News 4 New York that the Hyundai Elantra was stolen.

Video from the scene shows passersby attempting to help: bending down and trying to tend to those trapped in a Hyundai Elantra that struck parked cars and a Jeep, then flipped onto its side.

The flipped Hyundai was still in the middle of Audubon Avenue as of 11 a.m. According to police, there were five people inside that vehicle: two of them were pronounced dead the other three were hospitalized, with one taken to Columbia in critical condition and two taken to Harlem Hospital Center also in critical condition, according to police.

One person inside the Jeep that was impacted is also recovering from injuries sustained in the crash, although it is unclear at this time if they were hospitalized or the extent of their injuries.

The impact of the crash was so loud that residents in the neighborhood ran towards the scene to try to help.

"Two of them was [sic] passed out," witness Jonathan Pérez said. "They didn't even look to be alive, to be honest. On of them was only moving and standing."

The crash has shut down traffic in the surrounding area of the crash on Audubon Avenue between West 179th and West 180th streets.