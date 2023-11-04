Long Island

2 brothers dead, parents injured after fire tears through Long Island home

The brothers, ages 16 and 24, were found dead inside the home

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two brothers are dead after a fire tore through a family home on Long Island in the middle of the night, police said Saturday morning.

Matthew Kreamer, 24, and Kyle Dilegame, 16, were found inside the family's West Islip home off Udall Road around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Suffolk County officials.

Both victims lived at the home along with their parents, who police said managed to make it out of the fire alive but with varying injuries. The parents, in their 50s, were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital.

Police said the father had to be transported to another hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Investigators looking into the fire do not believe its cause to be suspicious, but said their probe is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Islandfirewest islip
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us