2 brothers dead, parents injured after fire tears through Long Island home

Two brothers are dead after a fire tore through a family home on Long Island in the middle of the night, police said Saturday morning.

Matthew Kreamer, 24, and Kyle Dilegame, 16, were found inside the family's West Islip home off Udall Road around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to Suffolk County officials.

Both victims lived at the home along with their parents, who police said managed to make it out of the fire alive but with varying injuries. The parents, in their 50s, were transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital.

Police said the father had to be transported to another hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Investigators looking into the fire do not believe its cause to be suspicious, but said their probe is ongoing.