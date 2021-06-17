2 Brothers, Age 15 and 22, Identified as Victims of Deadly NJ Crash

Two brothers, one 15 years old, the other 22, have been identified as the victims of a deadly three-vehicle crash in New Jersey, police in Linden said Thursday.

Clarence and Manuel Green, both of Newark, were in a Mazda sedan making a U-turn from Interstate 278 when a BMW sedan traveling north on Route 1 collided with it around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

The Mazda then collided with a Honda SUV and continued off the roadway. The two brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the BMW, a man and a woman, were both taken to a hospital, along with the driver of the Honda. All three of them are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Linden Police.