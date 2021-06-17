traffic deaths

2 Brothers, Age 15 and 22, Identified as Victims of Deadly NJ Crash

The three-vehicle collision happened on Route 1 late Tuesday

Two brothers, one 15 years old, the other 22, have been identified as the victims of a deadly three-vehicle crash in New Jersey, police in Linden said Thursday.

Clarence and Manuel Green, both of Newark, were in a Mazda sedan making a U-turn from Interstate 278 when a BMW sedan traveling north on Route 1 collided with it around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Mazda then collided with a Honda SUV and continued off the roadway. The two brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

George Floyd 51 mins ago

700-Pound George Floyd Statue Unveiled at Newark City Hall

Manhattan 2 hours ago

Thief Demands 82-Year-Old NYC Man's Money, Steals His Cane Instead: Cops

The people in the BMW, a man and a woman, were both taken to a hospital, along with the driver of the Honda. All three of them are expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Linden Police.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

traffic deathsNew JerseyLinden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us