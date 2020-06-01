2- and 10-Year-Old Boys Killed in NYC Home; Woman Also Found Dead, Police Say

A 2-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy were found dead in a Queens home, along with a 30-year-old woman, over the weekend, authorities say. The deaths of the children have been classified as a double homicide.
Cops responding to a 911 call found the three in a home on 111th Street shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday. All were pronounced dead at the scene.
No details on a possible cause of death for the boys or the woman were immediately released. Their names are being withheld pending family notification. Police say their investigation is ongoing.
