13 People Hurt in NJ House Fire: Police

What to Know A fire at a home where there was a sleepover party injured 13 people, including two critically, police say

Neighbors described hearing loud booms, but officials didn't confirm an explosion

The house in Port Reading is a total loss, police say

A house erupted in flames early Saturday, destroying the structure and hurting 13 people, including two critically police said.

The home on Vernon Way in Port Reading was engulfed in flames by 10 a.m., Woodbridge police said. The house is a total loss.

There had been a party at the house Friday night and some people had slept over, police said. Two adults were flown to St. Barnabas for severe burns, police said.

Neighbors described hearing a loud boom and seeing the house immediately engulfed in flames.

"Within 2 minutes, the whole house was gone," neighbor Al Audenis said. "Everything was in flames. Every part of the house was on fire."

Audenis said he was mowing the grass nearby when the fire began.

"Unbelievable," he said. "It's so scary to watch this."