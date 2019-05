In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, photo, a police vehicle responds in New York. That long, droning police and ambulance siren that has become part of the soundtrack of New York City for generations could be changing. A pair of city lawmakers has proposed switching to the high-low, European-style wail heard on the streets of London and Paris. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

An alleged drunk driver in a smart car struck two people in Tribeca late Friday, police said.

One of the victims, a 42-year-old woman, suffered leg trauma and may have lost her foot, the NYPD said.

A 21-year-old man also suffered arm trauma, police said.

The pedestrians were struck at Murray Street and West Street at about 11 p.m., police said.

The 27-year-old driver of the smart car was arrested on charges related to driving while intoxicated, police said.