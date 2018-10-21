What to Know Two men died and one woman was in critical condition after they were found unconscious in a home in Newark Sunday, police said

Two men died and one woman was in critical condition after they were found unconscious in a home in Newark on Sunday, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call found the three people unconscious inside a home on Montclair Avenue around 7:55 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

The men were pronounced dead, and the woman was taken to University Hospital, where she was in critical condition, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide any details about what happened to the three, but the two men’s deaths are being considered accidental.

An investigation is ongoing.