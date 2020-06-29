1st of Macy's Six NYC Fireworks Shows Is Tonight, But No One Knows Where

What to Know This year, Macy's July 4 fireworks show will involve unique displays in each borough on different nights, with the finale on Independence Day

Monday marks the first of six daily Macy's fireworks shows to celebrate the Fourth of July, the first time the megaretailer has spread its dazzling displays over the course of a full week and in each of the five boroughs.

Apart from Saturday's July 4 finale headlined by John Legend, though, no one knows exactly where each fireworks show will be. That's by design. Macy's has said it won't announce the location or timing of its shows in advance.

"To encourage and support COVID-19 safety and social distancing efforts, and mitigate the advance gathering of large crowds for an extended period of time, we have chosen to delight New Yorkers with unannounced displays across the five boroughs this year," Macy's said.

According to Macy's, each "brief but mighty 5-minute display" leading up to the July 4 finale will showcase its signature pyrotechnic scale. Thousands of dazzling shells will be fired per minute, with heights reaching up to 1,000 feet.

According to Macy's, this year's fireworks will feature a musical score that's "a mix of pop and patriotic anthems celebrating New York City's resilience during the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Aside from Legend, the finale will feature Mayo Clinic surgeon Dr. Elvis and Alicia Keys, who will perform salutes to front line workers.

The Young People’s Chorus of NYC will also virtually perform "America the Beautiful" and "Lean On Me."

Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will air on July 4 on NBC (8-10 p.m. ET/PT, 7-9 p.m. CT/MT. For more, check local listings).

