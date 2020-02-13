19-Year-Old Slashed in Face at Bronx Subway in Unprovoked Attack: Police

A 19-year-old subway rider was slashed in her forehead and hand in what police say was an unprovoked attack on Wednesday.

The teen was riding the southbound 6 train in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx around 9:45 p.m. when the suspect brandished a weapon and attacked her, according to police.

Police say the suspect, who was only described as a 6-foot-tall man, had been looking at the victim and followed her when she changed positions on the train.

One witness tells NBC New York that the suspect almost fought another passenger before he turned on the teen.

"He almost started a tussle with another man and then that didn't really play out. The next thing you know, he was just on top of this girl, kicking and stomping her," said Nicholas Altobelli. "Then [he] started stabbing her once in the head and once she put her hand up, cut her across the hand."

The suspect then fled the train at Brook Avenue stop and the victim was removed to Lincoln Hospital where she's in serious but stable condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and no other information was immediately available.