A 19-year-old man stabbed his mother to death inside a car in front of their home on Sunday, police said.

Suffolk County police say Akcel Arriaza and his mother, Dora Villatoro-Arriaza, 46, were arguing in a car parked in front of their home on Adams Avenue in Brentwood around 6 a.m. when he stabbed her.

Villatoro-Arriaza was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said her husband and three other children were inside their home when she was stabbed.

The son was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries he sustained during the attack, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.