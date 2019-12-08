19-Year-Old Stabs Mom to Death in Front of Long Island Home: Police - NBC New York
Crime and Courts

19-Year-Old Stabs Mom to Death in Front of Long Island Home: Police

The two were arguing in a car parked in front of their home when he stabbed her, police said

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 19-year-old man stabbed his mother to death inside a car in front of their home on Sunday, police said

    • Akcel Arriaza and his mother were arguing in a car parked in front of their home in Brentwood when he stabbed her, according to police

    • Arriaza was charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in court on Monday

    A 19-year-old man stabbed his mother to death inside a car in front of their home on Sunday, police said.

    Suffolk County police say Akcel Arriaza and his mother, Dora Villatoro-Arriaza, 46, were arguing in a car parked in front of their home on Adams Avenue in Brentwood around 6 a.m. when he stabbed her.

    Villatoro-Arriaza was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police said her husband and three other children were inside their home when she was stabbed.

    The son was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for injuries he sustained during the attack, police said. He has been charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Sunday.

