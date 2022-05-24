Herald Square

18-Wheeler Lands in Front of Old Navy After Herald Square Crash With Tour Bus, Tesla

There was no immediate word on injuries in Tuesday's Herald Square crash

News 4

Multiple vehicles, including what appeared to be a double-decker tour bus, were involved in a crash in the heart of midtown Manhattan Tuesday that ended with a tractor-trailer on a sidewalk in front of Old Navy, Chopper 4 video shows.

The crash at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue was reported around 11:30 a.m. It also involved a Revel Tesla rideshare vehicle. Revel launched that service in Manhattan last August, and while reports of crashes on its scooters have made headlines over the past year, it's not immediately clear if Revel's Tesla rideshares have been involved in crashes.

News 4 is reaching out to Revel for comment.

The collision in Herald Square left the Revel with its roof shorn off, though that could have been done in an effort to reach potential victims. The driver's side door apparently flung off or was flung off in a rescue effort, landing between the blue Tesla and the tractor-trailer and in front of the double-decker bus. The operator wasn't known.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries in the crash. Streets were shut down in the area to assist authorities in the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

