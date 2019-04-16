18-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in the Torso in Brooklyn: NYPD

What to Know An 18-year-old boy died after he was shot in the torso in Brooklyn, police said

An 18-year-old boy died after he was shot in the torso in Brooklyn, police said.

Police responding to a 911 call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday found the teen on St. John's Place, between Utica and Rochester avenues in Crown Heights, with gunshot wounds to his torso.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.