18-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in the Torso in Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
18-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in the Torso in Brooklyn: NYPD

The shooting happened in Crown Heights around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, police said

Published 17 minutes ago

    18-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in the Torso in Brooklyn: NYPD
    What to Know

    • An 18-year-old boy died after he was shot in the torso in Brooklyn, police said

    • Police responding to a 911 call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday found the teen with gunshot wounds to his torso

    • No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing

    An 18-year-old boy died after he was shot in the torso in Brooklyn, police said. 

    Police responding to a 911 call around 5 p.m. on Tuesday found the teen on St. John's Place, between Utica and Rochester avenues in Crown Heights, with gunshot wounds to his torso. 

    The teen was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. 

    No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and an investigation is ongoing.

