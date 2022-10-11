17-Year-Old Queens Girl Shot Dead in Vacant Brooklyn Apartment

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in a vacant sixth-floor apartment of a sprawling Brooklyn complex late Monday, the result of what cops are investigating as a possible accident, law enforcement sources and police officials say.

The NYPD identified Raelynn Cameron, of Queens, as the victim in the East New York apartment building shooting on Eldert Lane. Officers responding to a 911 call just before 11 p.m. found Cameron shot in the chest.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It wasn't clear what Cameron was doing in the building at the time. Law enforcement sources say cops took several people who had been with her into custody and that they're looking into whether the gun was fired accidentally.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.