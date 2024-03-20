Queens

17-year-old found dead in Queens home where suspicious device was discovered: Police

By NBC New York Staff

NBC New York

A teenager was found dead inside a Queens home where a suspicious device was also discovered, police said.

Officers responded to a call to a home on Leggett Place in Whitestone around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and found a 17-year-old unconscious and unresponsive. The teen, later identified as Vasilios Golias, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they also found a suspicious device inside the home, but the bomb squad responded and determined it was not a threat.

The cause of death for the teen was not immediately clear and will be determined by the medical examiner's office. An investigation is ongoing.

