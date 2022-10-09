17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant

A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare.

The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare, police said.

Officers observing Lowe pass the turnstile stopped him and ran a records search to find an outstanding murder warrant for an incident in the Bronx, where the 17-year-old resides.

He was arrested around 6 p.m. without incident, police said.