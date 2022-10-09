Brooklyn

17-Year-Old Dodging Train Fare Busted by Cops, Arrested for Outstanding Murder Warrant

By Myles Miller

subway turnstile
Getty Images

A teen wanted in a murder investigation in New York City was picked up Friday after police said transit officers spotted the 17-year-old enter a subway station without paying the fare.

The arrest unfolded Friday evening at the Grant Avenue subway station in Brooklyn when Xavier Lowe dodged the fare, police said.

Officers observing Lowe pass the turnstile stopped him and ran a records search to find an outstanding murder warrant for an incident in the Bronx, where the 17-year-old resides.

He was arrested around 6 p.m. without incident, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDsubwaybronx murder
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us