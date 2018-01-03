A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder, and police are searching for a second suspect, after a Long Island father was shot to death on Christmas.
Rafael Cepeda, 35, died after he was shot multiple times on Christmas Day in Hempstead.
On Tuesday, police arrested 16-year-old Shameq Sullins and charged him with second-degree murder.
Sullins was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.
Sullins allegedly acted as a lookout for a Bloods gang attack that mistakenly ended in the deadly shooting of Cepeda, police said.
At a press conference Wednesday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the shooting has devastated the victim's family.
"He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter because two individuals that are both Bloods members were shooting at a rival gang here in Nassau County," Ryder said.
Authorities said they're still looking for the alleged shooter, 17-year-old Antoine Foster.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.