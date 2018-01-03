A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder, and police are searching for a second suspect, after a Long Island father was shot to death on Christmas. Greg Cergol reports.

Teen Charged With Murder in Christmas Shooting of Dad

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder, and police are searching for a second suspect, after a Long Island father was shot to death on Christmas.

Rafael Cepeda, 35, died after he was shot multiple times on Christmas Day in Hempstead.

On Tuesday, police arrested 16-year-old Shameq Sullins and charged him with second-degree murder.

Sullins was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Police said they believe Antoine Foster and Shamiq Sullins are connected to the death of a Long Island father.

Photo credit: Handout

Sullins allegedly acted as a lookout for a Bloods gang attack that mistakenly ended in the deadly shooting of Cepeda, police said.

At a press conference Wednesday, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the shooting has devastated the victim's family.

"He leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter because two individuals that are both Bloods members were shooting at a rival gang here in Nassau County," Ryder said.

Authorities said they're still looking for the alleged shooter, 17-year-old Antoine Foster.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.