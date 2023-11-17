15-year-old stabbed in Times Square, 5 people in custody: Police

A teen boy was injured in a stabbing just steps away from the most popular tourist area in New York City, police said, and officers are talking to multiple people in connection to the incident.

The 15-year-old boy was stabbed once in the neck near the corner of 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to police. The boy's condition was not immediately clear, though he is expected to survive.

Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack. A 67-year-old tour bus ticket salesman, an 18-year-old and three 16-year-olds were in custody and being questioned, according to police. There was no word on potential charges they could face.

The incident came around the same time as another stabbing in Manhattan in which one of the victims was killed, police said. That violent encounter occurred inside Sara D. Roosevelt Park in lower Manhattan, as an unidentified man was stabbed in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

A 24-year-old man was also stabbed and being treated at Bellevue Hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police were looking for several suspects in connection with the lower Manhattan attack. It was not clear what led up to that violence as well.

Investigations into both attacks were ongoing.