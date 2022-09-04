15-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Deadly Queens Shooting of Teen Girl

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Queens late Saturday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl found dead one day earlier, authorities said.

Police found Shantasia Obrian "unconscious and unresponsive" after receiving a 911 call Friday around 5 p.m. Responding officers discovered the 17-year-old in the Rosedale neighborhood with a gunshot wound in her back.

EMS transported Obrian to a hospital in Jamaica, but doctors could not save the young victim.

Police had said two persons of interest had been taken into custody following her shooting. It wasn't clear if one of those individuals was the 15-year-old facing charges of manslaughter, weapons possession and tampering with physical evidence.