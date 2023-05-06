15-Month-Old Critical After Gunman Fires From Outside NY Home in Triple Shooting: Cops

A 15-month-old boy was airlifted to a New York hospital in critical condition after a gunman opened fire outside a home late Friday, local police say.

The boy and two adults were found with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. at a residence on Holmes Street in the Village of Monticello, roughly two hours north of New York City. Police were responding to a 911 call for a report of shots fired.

Investigators believe the shooter opened fire from outside the house, striking a 27-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and the baby, who were all inside the home at the time. The police department did not have any suspect description to release to the public.

The 15-month-old was flown to Westchester Medical Center where he was being treated for critical injuries. The adults were taken to a separate hospital where the woman was treated and released.

The relationship between the victims was not immediately known.

Monticello Police and New York State Police are asking anyone with information into the shooting to contact authorities at 845-794-4422.