As hundreds marched to honor the teenager killed with a machete outside a Bronx bodega in an apparent case of mistaken identity, word spread that cops have made another arrest in the vicious murder. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018)

What to Know 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz will be laid to rest Wednesday during his funeral at Ortiz Funeral Home in the Bronx

The final goodbyes come a day after authorities made an eighth person has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing

The teenager, known as Junior, was stabbed in the neck with a machete in front of a Bronx bodega last week

The 15-year-old boy killed in the machete attack outside a busy Bronx bodega last week will be laid to rest Wednesday.

The funeral for Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who dreamed of being a police officer and was affectionately known as Junior, will be held at Ortiz Funeral Home at 9:30 a.m.

The final goodbyes come just a day after authorities made an eighth arrest in connection with the killing, which family members say was a case of mistaken identity.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said during a press conference that the latest person arrested, 23-year-old Elvin Garcia, a Bronx resident, will be charged in connection with the vicious caught-on-camera slaying.

Some Suspects in Killing of Teen Appear in NJ Court

Some of the men accused of killing 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz appeared in a New Jersey courtoom Tuesday. Rana Novini reports. (Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018)

Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself, the video shows.



The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark added Garcia will face murder, manslaughter and other charges.

Clark additionally stressed authorities are working to bring justice for Guzman-Feliz and his family, though she couldn't comment on the nature of the investigation.

Six other suspects were arrested in New Jersey and have agreed to be extradited to New York City to face charges in the case, which has drawn national attention for its brutality.

These suspects, men between the ages of 18 and 24 from the Bronx, Long Island, and Paterson, New Jersey, appeared in a New Jersey courtroom Tuesday. One of the suspects hung his head the entire time, unwilling to look up as the judge spoke to him. The others listened quietly through their hearings, stonefaced apart from at least one apparent sneer, responding "sí" or "yes" to questions.



8th Arrest in Machete Killing of Bronx Boy

Police have announced an eighth arrest in the mistaken-identity machete killing of a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx as thousands continue to mourn the aspiring cop. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018)

During the press conference, Clark said these six suspects will face charges of murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. They will be arraigned Wednesday, Clark said.

The six suspects will be assigned new attorneys once they get to the Bronx. A defense attorney who had represented one of the suspects said Tuesday the men and their families are receiving death threats over the case.

"This case has been all over the news, and their families are all being threatened, children," said Passaic public defender Judy Fallon. "I would ask everyone to please let the system run its course."

Those half-dozen men and a seventh man who has already been arraigned on murder and other charges are accused in the horrific slaying.

During the Tuesday press conference, Shea said the incident was possibly linked to the Trinitarios gang. He also said he wanted to send out a clear message that authorities "will not tolerate thugs on the street of the Bronx, whether it's Trinitarios or any other gang."

Cops announced the arrest of the first suspect, 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez, of the Bronx, Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. Police sources tell News 4 that Alvarez may have been the one seen in surveillance video dragging the boy from the store.

Extradition Hearing for Suspects in Bronx Murder

Six of the seven suspects linked to the murder of a Bronx teen will face a judge Tuesday. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018)

Alvarez faced an angry crowd outside the police station where he was initially processed; emerging from the station Sunday night, people screamed for justice for Guzman-Feliz. "That was a baby!" one person screamed at Alvarez.

His attorney said his client and his client's family "have expressed that their hearts go out to the victim in this case."

Meanwhile, mourners were continuing to pay their respects for the teen at the Ortiz Funeral Home, where about 1,000 people lined up around the block for his wake Monday.

The boy's father, Lisandro Guzman, sporting a fresh tattoo of his son on the back of his hand.



A memorial has also taken over the sidewalk outside the bodega where the boy was killed, filled with candles, signs and flowers. Family and friends of the boy, who had been part of the NYPD’s Law Enforcement Explorers program, say his attackers mistook him for someone else.

Celebrities including Cardi B and Rihanna have taken to social media to express their sorrow over the boy's killing; former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and wife Lala went to the family's Bronx home when they heard Junior was a fan of Anthony.

It's not clear if police are looking for additional suspects in the case.