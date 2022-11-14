12-Year-Old Girl Among 7 Victims in NYC Motorbike Duo's Thieving Rampage: Cops

A 12-year-old girl was dragged to the ground by a pair of jewelry-hungry thieves in what has become a growing crime spree by a pair of aggressive robbers in Queens, cops said Sunday.

The young victim was walking home from school on Oct. 24 when the men came riding up from behind her on the sidewalk on a motorbike and grabbed the girl's necklace, video released by police shows.

Pulled down to the pavement by her necklace, the girl was dragged behind the motorbike for several feet before her attackers got away. The attack happened on Layton Street in Elmhurst in the middle of the afternoon.

The duo has caught the attention of the NYPD after terrorizing people across the borough in a series of necklace grabs dating back to that first Oct. theft. Since then, police say the thieves have struck six additional times.

Two days after targeting the 12-year-old, the thieves struck four times in a single day over a roughly six-hour period. The first two grabs of that day occurred within 10 minutes of each other, police said.

In one instance, one of the men punched a 37-year-old woman near 34th Avenue and 103rd Street in their attempt to take her necklace. They weren't successful.

The next day they struck their oldest victim yet, a 70-year-old woman, on 77th Street. Police said again they came from behind and grabbed her necklace from around her neck.

It would be another 11 days before their seventh known theft on Nov. 7. The duo swiped another necklace from a woman walking near Penrod Street and Otis Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.