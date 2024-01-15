MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

12 New York state landmarks to be lit in tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Day

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered 12 state landmarks be illuminated in red, black and green for the evening on Jan. 15 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The landmarks are:

  • Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  • Kosciuszko Bridge
  • The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
  • State Education Building
  • Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
  • Empire State Plaza
  • State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
  • Niagara Falls
  • Albany International Airport Gateway
  • MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
  • Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
  • The Walkway Over the Hudson State Park and Friends of the Walkway Over the Hudson 

“The legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. lives on through the power of his conviction and the faith we devote to his mission,” Hochul said in a statement. “His infinite hope is an enduring reminder of the task before us – to dedicate ourselves to the belief that all men are created equal, and to bend the arc of the moral universe towards justice.”

