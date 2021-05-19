Brownsville

11-Year-Old Falls Through Open Subway Grate in Brooklyn Playground, Lands Near Tracks

Scene where child fell through open subway grate
NBC New York

An 11-year-old boy fell through an open subway grate while playing at a Brooklyn playground Wednesday evening, police said.

The boy was playing next to the Rudd Playground in Brownsville near the intersection of Bushwick Avenue and Aberdeen Street around 5:45 p.m., according to the FDNY. He went into a fenced-off area and fell through the open subway grate, landing near tracks underground below.

The FDNY responded and was able to rescue the boy, and he was brought to Kings County Hospital. The child's identity and condition were not made available.

It was not clear why the grate was open, or if work was going on below. The FDNY said that the grate was fenced off, but it was unclear if access to it was open.

The MTA said the incident in under investigation.

