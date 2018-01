An 11-year-old child was reportedly shot after the gun they were playing with went off in New Jersey on Sunday.

A Jersey City official said two juveniles were playing with a gun inside an apartment on Dales Avenue when it accidentally fired.

The 11-year-old was taken to an area hospital, but the child’s condition was not immediately known.

The official said adults were present at the time and that a weapon was recovered. An investigation is ongoing.